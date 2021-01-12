Apple Users Eye Class Cert. In ICloud Storage Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- Apple customers who say that the tech behemoth charged them for iCloud storage and then kept their data on third-party servers want a California federal judge to grant them class certification. The motion, which landed on U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's docket Friday, stresses that the proposed class "readily" meets the criteria for certification and asks the judge to allow its breach of contract claim to move forward as a class. "Their motion should be granted," the iCloud users said simply. That's because all the proposed class members were faced with almost the exact same situation, according to the filing....

