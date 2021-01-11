Consumer Cries Foul Over 7-Eleven's Onion Snacks

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- A proposed class of New York snackers sued 7-Eleven Inc. on Monday on claims the convenience store's "Yumions" contain no real onions, only onion powder and flavoring, despite a boast that it is a "crunchy onion snack." Dave Socol, the lead plaintiff, told the court the product contains a depiction of a green onion as well as pictures of the product itself, which appear to be onion rings, and advertises itself as "crunchy onion snacks." All this induces consumers into thinking the snacks are fried onion rings, according to the complaint, while in truth they are made primarily of corn meal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS