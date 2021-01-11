Name Brand Drug Cos. Ax Labeling Claims In Zantac MDL

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge presiding over sprawling multidistrict litigation involving the carcinogens found in the heartburn medication Zantac cut more claims on Friday from the litigation, holding that design defect claims are barred by federal law. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg said that state design defect claims against name-brand Zantac manufacturers, like Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, are preempted by the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act because it was impossible for the companies to change the drug's formulation without the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The judge rejected arguments by consumers and third-party payers that...

