Boeing Slips Southwest Flight Attendants' 737 Max Safety Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge rejected a suit from Southwest Airlines flight attendants seeking lost wages from Boeing over the 737 Max's global grounding, saying claims that Boeing overhyped the jets' safety and locked Southwest into rigid contracts that harmed airline employees won't fly. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman on Monday granted The Boeing Co.'s motion to dismiss a proposed class action by eight Southwest flight attendants claiming they've lost and will continue to lose income and other compensation as a direct result of Boeing's alleged misconduct related to the development and launch of the 737 Max jets. Judge Gettleman said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS