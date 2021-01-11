Impax Investors' Drug Price-Fixing Suit Revived By 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit partially revived a shareholder suit Monday alleging generic-drug maker Impax Laboratories Inc. participated in a price-fixing scheme that led to a dip in the company's stock price, finding that the investors sufficiently alleged the cause of some of their economic losses but missed the mark on others. In a sparse nine-page opinion, a three-judge panel found that the California district court erred when it ruled that the investors hadn't shown they suffered their claimed economic losses as a result of the alleged price-fixing conspiracy, finding that the investors' allegations regarding May and August 2015 earnings misses are enough...

