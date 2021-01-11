Biden Urged To Take More Measured Tariff Approach

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Although President-elect Joe Biden is not expected to quickly erase the vast tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, close observers are holding out hope that he will take a more lenient approach on waivers and exclusions to cushion the blow on U.S. importers. Biden has already said he will not alter President Donald Trump's duties on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods and has been noncommittal about other duties against the European Union and national security levies on steel and aluminum, even while vowing to repair U.S. trade ties with close allies. Addressing the duties on Chinese goods specifically,...

