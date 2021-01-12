NY Bill Would Pause Statutes Of Limitations Against Trump

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- The statute of limitations on any possible New York crimes committed by the U.S. president would be paused, under proposed legislation reintroduced in New York on Tuesday amid ongoing New York investigations involving President Donald Trump. Assembly Member Nick Perry, D-Brooklyn, introduced A.B. 1917, the New York No Citizen Is Above the Law Act. The introduction comes one day after Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, introduced a similar measure in the Senate as S.B. 1408. If enacted, time periods of any type of presidential immunity wouldn't count toward the calculation of time limitations on bringing criminal actions, according to a bill description....

