Acting DHS Chief Chad Wolf Steps Down After 14 Months

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf quit Monday after 14 months on the job, according to a senior DHS official, following several federal court rulings that he was illegally appointed to his post. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during a news conference in July. Wolf has stepped down from his post and will be replaced by the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Wolf, whose resignation was scheduled to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, will be replaced by Pete T. Gaynor, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency....

