Rust-Oleum Permanently Blocked From Making Rain-X Claims

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has permanently blocked Rust-Oleum from making claims that its RainBrella product lasts twice as long as Rain-X, as part of his final judgment in a false advertising suit between the car windshield water-repellent competitors. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge David Hittner brought an end to the lawsuit after the Fifth Circuit in April wiped out what remained of a jury's $1.3 million award in favor of Rain-X's maker, Illinois Tool Works. Judge Hittner's permanent injunction order bars Rust-Oleum Corp. from making two specific claims: that RainBrella lasts twice as long as Rain-X, and that RainBrella's...

