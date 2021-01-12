Lyft Drivers Fight For Employee-Status Injunctions At 1st Circ.

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Lyft cannot rely on disputed arbitration agreements to continue flouting Massachusetts law by classifying its drivers as independent contractors, the drivers have told the First Circuit in their bid to reverse a lower court's decision denying them injunctions that would deem them employees. In a reply brief filed Monday, the group of Lyft drivers urged the appeals court to undo a Massachusetts federal judge's decision in March that denied the workers' requests for injunctions that would have forced the ride-hailing giant to classify its drivers as employees. In the brief, the drivers pushed back on Lyft's argument that the judge could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS