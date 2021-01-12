Zillow, Workers Close On $1.1M Deal To End Class Action

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- Zillow employees moved closer to a deal to get $1.1 million from the online real estate marketplace company to resolve claims they were shorted on commissions, after a California federal court preliminarily approved of a settlement. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted a request by the employees for preliminary approval of their conditional wage and hour class action in a minute order Monday, saying the agreement was fair and reasonable and would prevent the suit from dragging on. "If litigation were to continue, Zillow would oppose certification and may successfully show that individual issues overwhelm questions that are common to the...

