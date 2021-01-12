Ariz. Trans Teens Urge Class Status For Surgery Coverage

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- Two Arizona transgender teenagers asked a U.S. district judge to certify a class of young Arizonans on Medicaid who need male chest reconstruction surgery, saying they all face discrimination under the state's blanket exclusion on paying for transition-related surgeries. The motion for class certification filed Monday urged U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to permit the proposed class, in part because it comprises a uniquely vulnerable group — transgender youths — for whom individual lawsuits would be a significant burden. The teens, whose counsel estimated in an email Tuesday that the class could total up to 120, added that Judge Rash's...

