Ad Exec Calls Dotdash 'Misogynistic' In Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 12:19 PM EST) -- A former executive at digital media firm Dotdash said in a new federal lawsuit that the "misogynistic" company is pervaded by "bro culture" and mansplainers who sidelined her and cut her pay after she became a mother. Dotdash's former vice president of revenue product, Jackelyn Keller, fired off her complaint in New York federal court late Monday, alleging she faced persistent discrimination at the company because she had two children during the more than four years she worked there. Dotdash, formerly About.com, is a Manhattan-headquartered digital media company that publishes articles and videos across categories including health, home, food, finance, tech,...

