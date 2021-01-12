REIT LondonMetric Drops $53M On Pair Of UK Warehouses

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- LondonMetric Property has reached a deal to buy a pair of warehouses in England for £39 million ($53.2 million), according to an announcement Tuesday from the U.K.-based real estate investment trust. LondonMetric Property PLC said Tuesday it has purchased a property in Manchester from construction firm Marshall CDP and an asset in the Birmingham area from real estate firm Opus Land. The REIT paid for £20.5 million for the 137,000-square-foot Manchester property and dropped £18.1 million on the Birmingham-area warehouse, which has 122,000 square feet of space and is located in Oldbury, seven miles to the west of Birmingham. "These newly...

