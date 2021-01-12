Tribe Can't Get Fees Under Religion Law In NJ Zoning Fight

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Tuesday that the Ramapough Lenape Nation could not obtain attorney fees under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act from a homeowners association because the homeowners group did not qualify as a state actor in its unsuccessful suit to block religious ceremonies on the tribe's land. The appellate panel upheld a trial court's 2019 ruling denying Ramapough Mountain Indians Inc.'s fee bid, rejecting the tribe's argument that the Ramapo Hunt & Polo Club Association Inc. met the definition of a "government" under the RLUIPA since it was acting "under color of state law"...

