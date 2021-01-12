USA Taekwondo Coach Seeks To Toss Sex Abuse Claims

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- USA Taekwondo's coach Steven Lopez has urged a Colorado federal judge to ax sexual exploitation and forced labor claims against him in a suit from female athletes, arguing that the women failed to provide any facts regarding the alleged sexual encounters within the applicable time period. Lopez said Monday he is entitled to summary judgment, because the remaining claims from former athletes Gabriela Joslin and Amber Means are either time-barred or failed to allege any particular evidence of sexual misconduct. The famed coach has faced allegations that he forced young women to trade sex for opportunities to compete. According to the...

