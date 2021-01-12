New FCC Republican Aims For Unobtrusive Rulemaking

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- Newly instated Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington has high hopes that his agency can craft cautious rulemakings during the Biden administration that offer adequate consumer protections while reassuring a booming wireless industry. Nathan Simington Simington, who was sworn in on Dec. 14, came directly from a U.S. Department of Commerce branch where he helped craft the Trump administration's petition asking the FCC to limit Big Tech platforms' protection from legal liability. Before his stint in government, Simington served as senior counsel to wireless company Brightstar Corp. and worked at finance-focused firm Chapman and Cutler LLP. In an interview with Law360, Simington underscored his belief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS