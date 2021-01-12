Feds Arrest Brooklyn Judge's Son Who Stormed US Capitol

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- The son of a New York state judge — Kings County Supreme Court Justice Steven "Shlomo" Mostofsky — was arrested Tuesday morning in Brooklyn in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week, before a federal judge released him on bail later that afternoon. Aaron Mostofsky, 34, faces a felony charge of theft of government property as well as charges of illegally entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Mostofsky acknowledged the seriousness of the four charges at an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court and agreed not to...

