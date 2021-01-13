Federal Practice Takeaways From Spike Lee, Prince IP Ruling

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- On Dec. 28, 2000, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a summary judgment entered in the New York copyright case Brandon v. NPG Records Inc. in favor of Spike Lee, the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson, Forty Acres and a Mule Musicworks Inc., and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York had ruled that because the same plaintiff had already lost the same copyright case in federal court in Florida in 2017, he was not entitled to refile his case in federal court in New York. Case Background...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS