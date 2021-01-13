$760M Motorola Walkie-Talkie Trade Secret Win Cut To $540M

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has cut over $200 million from a Motorola unit's $760 million win in a trade secrets trial against Hytera Corp. linked to digital walkie-talkies, saying there was a partial double recovery. In an order made public Jan. 11, U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle said that after thinking about the case "with a cool head," he needed to revise October disgorgement findings following a jury trial over allegations Hytera's ex-Motorola engineers stole source code and technical specs for sophisticated two-way radios used by first responders, industrial workers and others. Judge Norgle reclassified $136 million of the disgorgement findings...

