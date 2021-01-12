Consumers Can't Bring Out-Of-State Claims in Valsartan MDL

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday that consumers in the multidistrict litigation over alleged contamination of the blood pressure drug valsartan don't have standing to bring claims under the laws of states they don't live in. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler said the named plaintiffs in the master complaints represent only 21 states but have asserted claims under the laws of all 50 states. Since the plaintiffs have brought claims in states where they neither live nor were injured, the judge dismissed those claims for lack of standing. The judge gave the plaintiffs a Jan. 27 deadline to amend...

