NJ Track Operator Drops Bid For $150M In Sports Betting Row

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- A New Jersey racetrack operator has reached an agreement with the NCAA and other sports leagues to drop a dispute over a $3.4 million bond and $150 million in damages stemming from the landmark case that made sports betting legal. In a stipulation filed Monday in New Jersey federal court, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association Inc., which operates Monmouth Park Racetrack, and attorneys for the sports leagues said they'd "amicably resolved" the dispute, with the NJTHA dismissing without prejudice its motion for damages it said it sustained when it was barred from taking bets while the leagues' suit went through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS