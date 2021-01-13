Harris County Atty Asks AG To Weigh In On Potential Conflict

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 12:58 PM EST) -- Newly elected Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an advisory opinion on a potential conflict of interest due to his father-in-law's partnership stake in Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP, a firm that has contracts with the county to pursue delinquent debts. Menefee's father-in-law, Richard Hill, is a former county judge and division chief at the Harris County Attorney's Office, according to his LinkedIn profile. Menefee disclosed his father-in-law's interest in the law firm and proposed a plan of action in which he would abstain from discussions regarding the county's contracts with private law firms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS