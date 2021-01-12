Boeing-Owned Drone Co. To Pay $25M Over False Claims

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of the Boeing Co. agreed Tuesday to dole out $25 million to the U.S. government to settle False Claim Act allegations that it submitted inflated cost and pricing data for drone contracts with the U.S. Navy and other agencies. Washington state-based Insitu Inc. agreed to the settlement, which puts to rest allegations the drone manufacturer swayed the government to award it seven contracts in which it supplied cost and pricing data for new materials for its contract proposals while using cheaper, recycled or refurbished parts instead. "Taxpayers deserve to get what they paid for — especially in significant no-bid military...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS