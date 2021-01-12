Attys For Snap Investors Seek $41M From $155M Deal

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Investors of Snap Inc. asked a California federal judge Monday to approve $41.1 million in attorney fees and expenses for Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, as they seek final approval of a nearly $155 million settlement over the social media giant's initial public offering. The deal, a preliminary version of which was announced in March, ends claims that Snap, the company behind the popular Snapchat messaging app, hid problematic growth metrics leading up to its initial public offering. The $41.1 million ask includes $38.7 million — 25% of the settlement fund — for attorney fees and $2.4 million in litigation expenses,...

