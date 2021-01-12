5th Circ. Sets Out 1-Step Vetting Rules For Collective Actions

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday announced a new Fair Labor Standards Act certification framework that requires courts to "rigorously scrutinize" similarities among plaintiffs from the outset of a collective action, as it reversed a lower court's conditional certification of truck drivers seeking unpaid wages from a transportation company. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel lambasted the conditional certification process currently used by district courts as lenient and one that "frustrates, rather than facilitates" the collective class member notice process. Instead, the panel laid out guidelines for district courts to request preliminary discovery on threshold questions and make a final decision...

