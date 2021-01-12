$33.5M Winner Fee Approved In $5.8B Chancery Hotel Ruling

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- The losing side in a tangled Delaware Chancery Court battle over a China-based company's collapsed, $5.8 billion sale of 15 upscale hotels to a Korea-based investment company has agreed not to contest a $33.5 million fee, expense and cost claim for the winning side's attorneys. Still in dispute, however, is a motion by an affiliate of the seller, China's Dajia Insurance Group, for a stay of awards pending a state Supreme Court appeal of Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's ruling that Dajia had breached the deal and was obliged to hand back to the proposed buyer a more than $581 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS