Initial OK Of Women's Soccer Deal Only Resolves Part Of Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday gave initial approval of a settlement between the U.S. Soccer Federation and members of the women's national team on claims the women were provided worse travel accommodations and working conditions, but refused to allow the players an immediate appeal to revive equal pay discrimination claims before the settlement is finalized. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted preliminary approval of the settlement and certified a class of women's national team players. But the judge said he would not finalize his earlier dismissal of the players' discrimination claims seeking $67 million in damages — which they...

