4th Circ. Revives Detained Migrant Kids' Mental Health Claim

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday reversed a Virginia federal court's decision to toss a claim brought by a putative class of detained unaccompanied immigrant children who allege they were denied adequate mental health care, saying the district court applied the wrong standard for determining the adequacy of care. In a split opinion, the appellate court reversed a Roanoke federal judge's decision to toss the children's claim that they did not receive adequate mental health care from the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Commission, finding that the district court should have used the standard of professional judgment rather than the standard of deliberate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS