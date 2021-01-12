Pa. Ceded Enforcement Power In Bridge Pact, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit held Tuesday in a precedential ruling that Pennsylvania cannot enforce its building safety regulations when it comes to the property of a bi-state commission overseeing Delaware River bridges, finding that the Keystone State gave up that authority in entering a more than 80-year-old compact creating the agency. A three-judge panel affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court's March 26 decision that the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry was barred under the state's compact with New Jersey from regulating elevator operations and fuel storage at a Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission administration building located in Pennsylvania....

