Hy-Vee Reaches Deal To End Consumers' Data Breach Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- Supermarket chain Hy-Vee and a group of consumers told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday they've struck a deal in a proposed class suit claiming the company left its systems unlawfully vulnerable to hackers and failed to prevent a data breach. Seven Hy-Vee Inc. customers told U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm that although the grocer denies any liability in their lawsuit claiming poor security practices made it easy for thieves to collect credit card information of millions of accounts, the company has agreed to settle their claims by implementing increased security measures and offering two forms of expense reimbursement. The consumers' unopposed...

