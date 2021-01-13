Census Halts Immigrant Report After Whistleblower Response

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Census Bureau has halted efforts to compile data on foreign citizens living in the U.S., the bureau director said Wednesday, after whistleblowers accused the agency of rushing the data report and producing a "statistically indefensible" product. In a Wednesday letter, Census Bureau director Steven D. Dillingham said that he has instructed his staff to "stand down," after Peggy E. Gustafson, the U.S. Department of Commerce's inspector general, published a memo the day before detailing the whistleblowers' allegations and concerns with the report's quality. "Upon learning of these concerns, I followed best management practices and immediately informed the career deputy...

