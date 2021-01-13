Google Gives $250K For DACA Fees As Texas Case Looms

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Google has donated $250,000 to cover fees for hundreds of immigrants to apply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as they await a Texas federal judge's ruling on the immigration program's legality, the tech giant announced Wednesday. Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, wrote in a blog post that the funds, sent to nonprofit United We Dream, will help more than 500 immigrants apply for DACA — which provides deportation relief and work permits to certain unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — before a possible federal court ruling ending the program. "We believe it's...

