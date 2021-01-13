Calif. Appeals Court Backs Online Retailer's Arbitration Pact

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- A California-based online retailer's arbitration pact with a former employee who made wage and hour, discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination claims is valid despite its brevity and lack of specifics, a state appeals court ruled, reversing a trial court decision. In a unanimous unpublished opinion on Tuesday, California Court of Appeal Justice Carol D. Codrington said the state trial court should not have rejected a request by GoPlus Corp. and its affiliated Costway.com Inc. to make a former employee arbitrate. The trial court had relied on case law that said an arbitration agreement may be unenforceable when an employer presents it in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS