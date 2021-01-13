Former Ballard Spahr Partner Joins Axinn's Antitrust Group

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP has bolstered its antitrust practice with the addition of a former Ballard Spahr LLP co-managing partner, who previously represented Mastercard as a trial lawyer, to its New York office. Denise Plunkett joined Axinn's antitrust group as a partner at the beginning of the month, bringing more than 25 years of experience in high-profile antitrust matters — including spearheading trial efforts in more than a dozen jury trials — and other commercial disputes to the firm. John Harkrider, co-chair of Axinn's antitrust group, said Plunkett's "successful record with high-stakes antitrust litigations" and "complex trial experience" would be...

