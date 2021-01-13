Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Lawmakers Urge New AG To Halt Net Neutrality Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Thirteen members of California's congressional delegation asked incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland to have the U.S. Department of Justice withdraw its lawsuit against the state over its neutrality law as one of his first actions after President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

In a Tuesday letter, the California Democrats — including Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications members Reps. Doris Matsui and Anna G. Eshoo — called for Garland to immediately withdraw the government's lawsuit over California's Senate Bill 822, a net neutrality statute enacted in September 2018 that barred internet service providers from speeding up, slowing down or showing priority to...

