FTC Probing Casey's $580M Bid For Gas Station Rival Bucky's

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants more information about convenience store group Casey's $580 million plan to pick up rival gas station chain Bucky's and its fuel distributing owner, according to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Casey's confirmed that the FTC has made a so-called second request for information in a Tuesday filing aimed at keeping shareholders and the SEC abreast of the situation. In it, Casey's pointed to the agency's request as the reason the deal hasn't closed yet. Originally, the plan was to complete the transaction by the end of 2020, Casey's General Stores told the SEC....

