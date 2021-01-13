Ga. Seafood Biz, Plaza Sued Over Motorcyclist's Decapitation

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- The mother and estate administrator of a 22-year-old man who was allegedly decapitated on his motorcycle by a metal wire strung up between a Georgia restaurant and a dumpster have filed a wrongful death suit against the restaurant and shopping plaza where it is located. According to the Tuesday complaint, Rico Saggus Jr. was driving his motorcycle on a paved lot next to King Seafood in Decatur on Oct. 13 when he encountered two suspended wires, which were about the height of the head and neck of a cyclist riding on a motorcycle. One of the wires decapitated Saggus, his mother...

