Importer Gets $2M Award OK'd In Snoop Dogg Cognac Fight

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge confirmed Wednesday that a defunct U.S. liquor distributor is owed $2 million in attorney fees and costs following an arbitration with a French cognac company over $35,000 in royalties allegedly owed to rapper Snoop Dogg. In a 32-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Englemayer said the arbitration award is "final, definite and unambiguous," and the arbitrator clearly found Mystique Brands LLC to be the prevailing party in the royalties dispute, being entitled to recovery of attorney' fees and costs under its contract with the France-based Cognac Ferrand SAS. "Ferrand has not shown that any aspect...

