Leading NASA Scientist Cops To Lying About China Ties

Law360, New York (January 13, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- A well-known National Aeronautics and Space Administration scientist on Wednesday copped to lying to the FBI, telling a Manhattan federal judge that he concealed his deep ties to a China science development initiative. Dr. Meyya Meyyappan, of Pacifica, California, faces a theoretical maximum sentence of up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea at a virtual afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel. A plea agreement contemplates a maximum sentence of six months and a potential fine. The 66-year-old Clarkson University doctoral graduate, who is listed on the NASA website as chief scientist for exploration technology at...

