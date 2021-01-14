5 Things To Expect From FERC Under Biden's Administration

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will focus on closely scrutinizing the climate change impacts of gas projects and will work to further increase renewable energy's access to the U.S. electricity grid after President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week. FERC may be an independent agency within the executive branch, but experts say the Biden administration's focus on combating climate change and clean energy development will inevitably trickle down to the primary federal regulator of the natural gas and electricity sectors. "I would expect the Democrats to ask FERC to take a somewhat more assertive role in taking greenhouse gas emissions into account...

