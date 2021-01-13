DOD Launches Tool To Link Tech Cos. With Vetted Funders

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced the launch of a forum meant to link small technology companies with government-trusted investors, saying it will help to cut off "predatory" foreign investors seeking access to U.S. intellectual property. The Trusted Capital Digital Marketplace will provide a forum to link sources of private capital vetted by the DOD with smaller domestic businesses developing innovative "defense-critical" technologies, the DOD said. "Many small and midsized businesses in the [defense industrial base] are vulnerable to adversarial capital," Ellen Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said at the Pentagon on Wednesday. "So we...

