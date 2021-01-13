New York City To End Trump Contracts After Capitol Invasion

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city will end its concession contracts with the Trump Organization, blaming President Donald Trump for the "deadly insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol last week. The city will wrap up its deals with the organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks and Ferry Point golf course, de Blasio said, saying it does not want to be associated with the "unforgivable" storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. "The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and...

