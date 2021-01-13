1st Circ. Denies Ex-HP Employee's Bid To Collect Vacation Pay

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Maine law doesn't entitle employees to collect unused vacation time as wages, the First Circuit said Wednesday, upholding a lower court's decision spurning a former Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. employee's bid to get paid for his bank of leftover paid time off after he resigned from the company. The three-judge panel's opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra L. Lynch, sided with a Maine Law Court reading of the state law, saying employees like former HP data center architect Matthew White are entitled to "seek" pay for their unused vacation time but each worker's contract with their company decides whether...

