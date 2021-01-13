Ex-Trump Aide Fights To Speak At Former FBI Atty Sentencing

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page is doubling down on his bid to speak as a victim at this month's sentencing hearing for an ex-FBI lawyer who pled guilty to falsifying an email to justify surveilling Page, telling a D.C. federal judge that the surveillance warrant was obtained without probable cause. In an 11-page reply brief late Tuesday, Page slammed prosecutors and defendant Kevin Clinesmith, who told U.S. District Judge James Boasberg last week that Page doesn't meet the definition of victim under the Crime Victims' Rights Act, as Page asserts. They argued that Clinesmith's crime might not have made a difference...

