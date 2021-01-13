Uber Misled Public, Say Cabbies Seeking False Ad Suit Revival

Law360, San Francisco (January 13, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A group of taxi drivers urged a California state appeals court Wednesday to revive a Lanham Act lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc., arguing the ride-hailing giant harmed their businesses by misleading consumers with false statements into thinking its services were safer than alternatives. The taxi drivers urged the First Appellate District panel to overturn a trial court's grant of summary judgment, arguing that Uber failed to provide evidence that it did not injure any of the three lead plaintiffs with false statements. The cabbies' attorney, Reed W. L. Marcy of Aiman-Smith & Marcy, told the judges that taxi rides cratered when...

