5th Circ. Rules No-Show Attys Not Reason To Ax $79M Payout

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit won't let a Taiwanese shipping magnate escape a $79 million judgment, ruling that the failure of his then-attorneys from Robins Kaplan LLP to appear at a hearing in Texas federal court to defend him wasn't extraordinary enough to warrant lifting the judgment. Robins Kaplan "effectively abandoned" Hsin Chi Su by failing to show up to a May 2019 hearing on his behalf without permission from the court to withdraw as his counsel, a panel of the court said in a per curiam opinion. But that action doesn't rise to the level of an extraordinary circumstance that merits relief...

