Transocean Ruling Provides Strategic Restructuring Road Map

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- On Dec. 17, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the summary judgment motion filed by Transocean Ltd. and Transocean Inc. and entered a declaratory judgment in favor of Transocean with regard to securities claims brought by Whitebox Relative Value Partners LP and certain of its affiliates involving Transocean's August 2020 internal reorganization and exchange transactions.[1] The court's decision in Whitebox Relative Value Partners v. Transocean is important for both corporate issuers and bondholders and provides a potential avenue for corporate issuers to move assets within a corporate group to structurally subordinate holdout investors who elect...

