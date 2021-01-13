Texas AG Probing Tech Giants Over Parler Ban

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday demanded tech giants including Google, Amazon and Apple hand over details about their content moderation policies after conservative social media site Parler was effectively booted from the web following last week's deadly Capitol riot. Paxton, a Republican who is leading a separate antitrust blitz against tech titans, also demanded information from Facebook and Twitter, saying the "seemingly coordinated deplatforming" of President Donald Trump and others raises First Amendment and competition concerns. "The public deserves the truth about how these companies moderate and possibly eliminate speech they disagree with," Paxton said in a statement, claiming...

