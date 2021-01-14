NJ Trade Org Calls State Apprenticeship Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- A New Jersey law that requires public works contractors to be affiliated with an apprenticeship program is an unconstitutional infringement on the rights of businesses and a giveaway to unions, a trade association said in a lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court. The lawsuit the New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association filed against the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Wednesday challenged a 2018 law requiring contractors on public projects to participate in an apprenticeship program. The trade association said the requirement prevents its members, especially smaller companies, from fulfilling already existing contracts and was enacted to...

